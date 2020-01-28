Author Jared Hardesty will talk about the history of slavery in New England in an evening lecture sponsored by the Abigail Adams Historical Society and the Hingham Historical Society.

Tickets for the Wednesday, Feb. 5 event at the Hingham Heritage Museum, 34 Main St., Hingham, are available at hinghamhistorical.org/tickets/ and are $20, or $35 including a copy of Hardesty’s book; “Black Lives, Native Lands, White Worlds: A History of Slavery in New England.”

The talk is the latest in a series of programs sponsored by the Abigail Adams Historical Society on the subject of early American slavery, in an attempt to reconcile Abigail Adams’s personal opposition to slavery and her growing up in a slave-owning household.