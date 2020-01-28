Local residents have a chance to hear more about the coastal flooding risk that Marblehead faces in the future due to global climate change.

On Monday, Feb. 3, the town is holding a public presentation on detailed maps recently developed to forecast potential flooding of neighborhoods and businesses around Marblehead Harbor due to the increased intensity of storms and sea level rise resulting from climate change.

The session, open to all, will be held in the High School theater at 7:30 p.m. The maps, created for the town by Woods Hole Group, model the nature and extent of flooding under changing climate conditions, starting with the present and then extending to the years 2030, 2050, and 2070.