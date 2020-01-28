Local residents have a chance to hear more about the coastal flooding risk that Marblehead faces in the future due to global climate change.
On Monday, Feb. 3, the town is holding a public presentation on detailed maps recently developed to forecast potential flooding of neighborhoods and businesses around Marblehead Harbor due to the increased intensity of storms and sea level rise resulting from climate change.
The session, open to all, will be held in the High School theater at 7:30 p.m. The maps, created for the town by Woods Hole Group, model the nature and extent of flooding under changing climate conditions, starting with the present and then extending to the years 2030, 2050, and 2070.
The goal is to gather information that town officials, residents, and businesses, can use to plan ways to better protect Marblehead’s coastal assets.
The maps will be explained at Monday’s session by Kirk Bosma, Woods Hole Group’s senior coastal engineer and innovation director. His firm developed the map and additional ones for other coastal communities in Massachusetts through funding provided by the state Department of Transportation.
Monday’s event is being funded through a grant awarded to the town by the state’s Office of Coastal Zone Management. The local environmental organization Salem Sound Coastwatch is organizing the session for the town.
