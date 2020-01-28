Somerville officials are offering residents a chance to learn more about a sewer and streetscape project the city will be carrying out in the Spring Hill area at a community meeting on Monday, Feb. 3.

The city’s Engineering Department is joining with Ward 3 Councilor Ben Ewen-Campen and Ward 5 Councilor Mark Niedergang to host the session, set for 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the cafeteria of the high school.

The two-phase project, whose first phase is set to begin in 2021, will address the problem in the Spring Hill area of “combined sewer overflows,” a situation that occurs when pipes carrying both sewage and storm water overflow during rainstorms.