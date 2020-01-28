Somerville officials are offering residents a chance to learn more about a sewer and streetscape project the city will be carrying out in the Spring Hill area at a community meeting on Monday, Feb. 3.
The city’s Engineering Department is joining with Ward 3 Councilor Ben Ewen-Campen and Ward 5 Councilor Mark Niedergang to host the session, set for 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the cafeteria of the high school.
The two-phase project, whose first phase is set to begin in 2021, will address the problem in the Spring Hill area of “combined sewer overflows,” a situation that occurs when pipes carrying both sewage and storm water overflow during rainstorms.
Contractors will install new storm drains that will separate stormwater from the sewer lines. The work will also involve upgrading existing storm drains, adding “green infrastructure” — plantings to absorb some of the stormwater.
As part of the project, the city will also be reconstructing the affected streets and making improvements to the neighborhood streetscapes, including by adding some new sidewalks and bus and bicycle facilities.
The project is one of a series the city is undertaking or considering to mitigate flooding, reduce waterway pollution, and enhance the city’s streetscape, according to City Engineer Jessica Fosbrook.
