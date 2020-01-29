An electrical box in Natick now doubles as a work of art through the efforts of the town’s Cultural Council and a young resident.

Denis Minevich, 19, created a painting based on a Natick historical theme on the surface of the box, located on East Central St. in the town center.

Minevich, a 2019 graduate of Natick High School, was selected last June to paint the box based on a competition the council held at the school in April in which students were invited to submit designs for a proposed work of art on it.