An electrical box in Natick now doubles as a work of art through the efforts of the town’s Cultural Council and a young resident.
Denis Minevich, 19, created a painting based on a Natick historical theme on the surface of the box, located on East Central St. in the town center.
Minevich, a 2019 graduate of Natick High School, was selected last June to paint the box based on a competition the council held at the school in April in which students were invited to submit designs for a proposed work of art on it.
As the winner of the competition, Minevich earned the chance to paint the box based on his design. He made the painting last summer. Funds raised in the competition funded the cost of the project.
The brightly colored painting depicts the historical Henry Wilson Shoe Shop, recalling the shoe industry that flourished in Natick in the mid-19th century. The building, which still stands at 181 West Central St., was owned by Henry Wilson, who served as a US senator from Massachusetts and later Vice President of the United States.
The council celebrated the completion of the project at a recent ceremony at which it presented Minevich with a plaque identifying him as the creator of the painting, which was affixed to the box. Minevich is currently a freshman at Wentworth Institute of Technology, in Boston, studying industrial design.
