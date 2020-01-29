The Discovery Museum in Acton will host “Tinkering With Toys: Toy Take Aparts Jr.” on Tuesday, Feb. 4, from 10 to 11 a.m. Is your little one curious about what’s inside their toys? The museum will take apart various toys including mechanical toys with moving parts, remote controlled toys, toy vehicles with movable parts, electronic or music toys. The “Tinkering With Toys” programs are inspired by the museum’s new exhibit “Toys: The Inside Story,” which runs until May 10. The drop-in event is free with admission. For more information go to www.discoveryacton.org .

Newton Baroque will host “Southern Harmony: Music from the Munich and Stuttgart Courts” at the Second Church in Newton, 60 Highland St., West Newton, on Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m. Violinists Susanna Ogata and Anna Griffes will team up with Doug Kelley on the viola de gamba and Andrus Madsen on harpsichord. The team will play music by Johann Christoph Pez, Giuseppe Brescianello, and Evaristo Dall’Abaco. Tickets are available at NewtonBaroque.org and at the door. Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors, $10 for students, and free for those under 18.

The Acton-Boxborough United Way is celebrating its largest single donation in the organization’s nearly 40-year history. The Steinberg-Lalli Charitable Foundation donated $100,000 to the local nonprofit, elevating its capacity to “fight for the health, education, and financial stability of all.” If interested in receiving AB United Way monthly news updates, attend workshops or events, or volunteer or donate to the nonprofit, contact abuw@abuw.org.

NORTH

Join the Greater Lynn Photographic Association on Feb. 22 for a “Nature Photography Workshop” from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Instructors Ken Carlson, Rick Cloran, and Fran MacDonald will discuss composition, lighting basics, equipment, large mammals, macro, and botany. The workshop will be held at the Greater Lynn Photographic Association at 564 Boston St., Lynn. The fee by check is $40 for members and $55 for nonmembers. To register and for more information, visit www.greaterlynnphoto.org/workshops_details.php. E-mail s.jmosser@comcast.net with any questions.

The Cape Ann Museum in Gloucester is hosting “Young at Art: Marble Paper Valentines” on Feb. 13 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. As part of the museum’s youth and family programs, create beautiful Valentines with Turkish marbled paper and learn to make your own colorful paper using shaving cream and food coloring in the CAM Activity Center. The event is recommended for children ages 4 and younger with an adult. Bring your toddler to the museum, 27 Pleasant St., for gallery-based story time and free play. Space is limited and registration is required at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/young-at-art-marble-paper-valentines-tickets-88668936175. The program is free for museum members or with the price of admission.

On Tuesday, Feb. 4, the Amesbury Carriage Museum will host a launch party and fund-raiser at the Flatbread Company, 5 Market Square, Upper Millyard. All funds will go toward the building of the Industrial History Center. The party will run from 5 to 9 p.m.For more information e-mail jmayer@amesburycarriagemuseum.com or visit www.amesburycarriagemuseum.com. The Amesbury Carriage Museum is a nonprofit organization with a mission to champion the history of Amesbury’s industry and work life.

SOUTH

Enjoy a screening of “Toy Story 4” at the Milton Public Library on Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. The movie will be held in the Keys Room at 476 Canton Ave., and all are invited. Bring a sleeping bag or pillow to be cozy while you munch on popcorn. No registration is required.

The Bar Association of Norfolk County is sponsoring free evening legal clinics to guide the public in understanding their legal issues and answer questions. Attorneys experienced in all areas of the law will be available for one-on-one consultation in Dedham District Court from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4. No appointment is necessary to attend the clinic. For more information e-mail admin@norfolkarassn.org or visit norfolkbarassn.org.

On Feb. 23 at 2 p.m., join photographer Bill Brett in the Merry Room of the Duxbury Free Library, 77 Alden St., as he presents his new book, “Boston: Game Changers.” Brett’s book highlights his photojournalism while celebrating Boston residents. Books will be available for purchase and signing at the end of the program. Registration is required and opens Feb. 9.

