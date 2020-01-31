“My college teammates were my family and I’m still in touch with all of them,’’ said Bornemann.

A basketball captain at Canton High and in college, Bornemann scored 1,298 career points, sixth in program history at UMD, and totaled more than 900 rebounds — believed to be second all-time for the Corsairs.

Although she was often double- and triple-teamed by foes, Erika Bornemann found a way to make things happen, in the paint and out on the perimeter for the UMass Dartmouth women’s basketball program.

Now 28, she competes with the “Bricklayers’’ in a Monday night women’s basketball league at the Quincy YMCA where the 6-foot-2 Bornemann often faces former college opponents.

Bornemann and her frontcourt mate, Colleen Moriarty, were called the “Twin Towers,’’ at Canton High, where Bornemann was also a member on the track and volleyball teams.

She teamed up again with Moriarty at UMass Dartmouth. In 2013, the duo powered the Amanda Van Voorhis-coached Corsairs to the program’s first 20-win season and first Little East Conference championship game.

In the conference quarterfinals vs. UMass Boston, Bornemann took over with 23 points and 18 rebounds.

“That was the greatest game I ever played and I remember it vividly,’’ said Bornemann, who currently is an an asset manager at Walker & Dunlop, a commercial real estate mortgage lending firm in Needham.

She resides in Norton with her boyfriend, former Canton High basketball star Waithaka Wanyee, and enjoys walking with her dog, a Rhodesian Ridgeback, at Wheaton Farm in Easton.

Playing college basketball, she said, taught her resiliency.

“Failing gives you a reason to work that much harder and get closer to your reaching your goal,’’ said Bornemann. “I’ve learned to grab every opportunity by the throat and seize it, and not be worried about the outcome.’’

