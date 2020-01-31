The 6-foot-10 senior averaged 34.5 points and 13.5 rebounds for the Southern New Hampshire University men’s basketball team in Northeast-10 wins over AIC (88-81) and Saint Rose (92-80). The Hyde School grad was the US Basketball Writers D2 National Player of the Week.

Maggie McCarthy

MAGGIE MCCARTHY

MEDFIELD

The sophomore continued her breakout season for the 10-5 Harvard women’s basketball team, with 13 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 steals in a 64-49 Ivy League win over Dartmouth. McCarthy is averaging 7.9 points and 6.7 rebounds in a team-high 34.5 minutes per game.

DIMITRI ST. LOUIS

BROCKTON

The senior forward averaged 22.5 points, 14 rebounds, and 3.5 steals per game for the Bridgewater State men’s basketball team in victories over Fitchburg State (81-72) and Framingham State (75-56).

