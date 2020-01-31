“First and foremost, Marcus is an incredible teammate,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said in an e-mail to the Globe. “His work ethic and passion for the game [have] been a great example for everyone in our program. He can score at all three levels, which makes him very difficult to defend.”

The 6-foot-2 Tilton School grad paces the Blue Jays in assists (5.1 per game) and is second in scoring (16.3 points per game) for a Creighton program (16-5, 5-3 Big East) that is in the conversation for a Top 25 ranking.

As a sophomore, Hamilton’s Marcus Zegarowski is quickly blossoming into an impact lead guard for the Creighton men’s basketball team in Omaha, Neb.

Advertisement

His family is passionate about the game. His twin, Max, is a sophomore guard at Franklin Pierce in the Northeast-10. Their sister, Masey, is a senior guard at Bryant. And the eldest brother, Michael Carter-Williams, is a six-year NBA veteran now with the Orlando Magic after earning league Rookie of the Year honors in 2014.

After making 16 starts (in 32 appearances) as a freshman, Zegarowski is averaging 34.8 minutes in 20 starts this season.

“He is consumed by the process of getting better,” Creighton assistant Alan Huss said. “He attacks each aspect of his development with a fire that is rarely seen in a player his age.”

Zegarowski started his high school career at Hamilton-Wenham, helping propel the Generals to a 25-0 season and the MIAA Division 4 title in 2015. After transferring to Tilton, he was the NEPSAC Class AA Player of the Year, pouring in a career-high 57 points in a 118-116 double OT win over South Kent.

“He’s laser focused on basketball and obsessed with becoming the absolute best player he can,” said Tilton coach Marcus O’Neil.

Before Creighton continued its Big East schedule with games at Villanova and Providence, Zegarowski set aside a few moments for the Globe.

Advertisement

How has your older brother [Michael] helped you during your basketball career?

He’s always been my role model. He’s always been there, especially him being a point guard. Similar IQ, similar mentality toward the game. It’s been a blessing to have him in my corner. I always bounce ideas off of him, vice-versa. Basketball is just the start of it. That’s a brother to me, he helps me out with everything.

Who is your top Spotify artist?

I’d probably say either Nispey Hussle or Roddy Ricch.

Favorite pair of basketball shoes?

The Giannis. The Freak 1s.

How did you get used to being away from [Max]?

At first, it was hard. I didn’t like being away from him. We grew up in the same room. We had a bunk bed growing up. We went to prep school together, were roommates there . . . it actually brought us closer. Every time we see each other, we really appreciate each other.

Any distinct memories from backyard games with Michael Carter-Williams?

More of like, shooting drills. I remember one time we were in the backyard, it was kind of getting dark out. We were playing, a couple other guys were playing, working out with us. I think I won. He got really mad at me. He thought I cheated or whatever, but I didn’t cheat. I was just so young . . . I remember that distinctly.

Advertisement

What’s the most intense atmosphere you’ve played at away from Creighton?

The Big East Tournament. That was awesome in NYC, at Madison Square Garden. The sound is different, it’s the Mecca. It’s one of the best places to play basketball in the world. I’m excited to go back in March.

What are your ultimate goals in basketball?

I’ve dreamed of playing in the NBA, and I want to get there some day. In order to get there, you have to focus on each step. Right now I’m focused on my team . . . All the other stuff will take care of itself.

As defenses have made adjustments to stop you, how have you adjusted?

I’ve noticed since Big East play started, teams are putting one of their best defenders on me, and trying to disturb me with their length, their size. I’m still trying to improve on taking what the defense gives me, but staying aggressive at the same time.

Is there anything you do to show your Massachusetts pride?

I’m not from Boston, but when people ask me where I’m from I’ll say Boston because it’s easier to say. I’ve always got love for Boston. Of course, I miss it a lot. In order to achieve my goals I have to make sacrifices, and that’s one of them.

Your favorite players to watch?

Growing up, Steve Nash, Derrick Rose, Kemba Walker, Kyrie, Steph Curry . . . All the best point guards, even my older brother. Even though his stats aren’t as good as those others, you can still learn a lot from him. That’s probably the main guy because I can talk to him.

Advertisement

Greg Levinsky can be reached at greg.levinsky@globe.com.