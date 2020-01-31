At 11:20 a.m. Jan. 11, Wilmington police responded to a burglar alarm that was going off on Jonspin Road. When they arrived at the scene they found “a turkey at the front door pecking at [its] reflection in the window,” according to the police log entry. Police noted that the front door was locked, but it was shaking due to the blowing wind, and everything else appeared to be secure.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

MIND OF ITS OWN

At 3:31 a.m. Jan. 5, Bridgewater police responded to a 911 call from a resident who said she heard someone in her kitchen, so she locked herself in her bedroom. Police tweeted that a cruiser was dispatched to the home, and there was no sign of a break-in. But the officer did figure out what was causing the noise that scared the wits out of the resident: There was a robot vacuum cleaner doing its thing in the kitchen.

EXTERIOR DESIGNER

At 3:51 p.m. Jan. 3, Stow police received a call from a woman who reported that a strange man was in her backyard “moving furniture around,” according to the log entry. Police responded and arrested a 56-year old man, who turned out to be a neighbor, and charged him with disorderly conduct.

BOWLING ALLEY BICKERING

At 10:18 p.m. Dec. 26, Lynnfield police received a call from a manager at the Kings entertainment complex at 510 Market St. reporting that “a guest threw a bowling ball at an employee,” according to the log entry. Thankfully no one was hurt, as the responding officer determined that the assault allegation was unfounded. “The officer looked into it and deemed that no further investigation was warranted,” said Captain Karl Johnson.

MORE SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

At 9:15 a.m. Nov. 17, police in Nahant got a curious call about a suspicious-looking male who appeared to be hiding in trash barrels on Rollins Avenue. Chief Robert C. Dwyer said the officer who responded to the call reported that it was a teenager who was locked out of his house and was “apparently playing around with a trash barrel.” The officer gave him a ride to a nearby establishment where he could stay warm and contact his mother.

IN NEED OF CAFFEINE

At 10:07 a.m. Jan. 13, Marblehead police were dispatched to Stratford Road to check on a vehicle with New York plates and two people inside who looked “like they’re either sleeping or hunched over,” according to the log entry. Police spoke to the pair who turned out to be lost and looking for directions to Starbucks. They were sent on their way.

A SIMILAR CALL . . . FROM A MONTH EARLIER

At 8:11 a.m. Dec. 17, Lynnfield police got a call about someone slumped over the wheel of a vehicle on Thistle Lane. According to the log entry, police reported that the person turned out to be a “plumber eating his breakfast” while he was “waiting for his crew to arrive.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.