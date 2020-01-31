WHO’S IN CHARGE It’s hard to beat a family-run eatery like Cohasset’s Corner Stop for heart. Over the last seven years, husband and wife Rudy and Ron Vale have created a big welcoming restaurant infused with a sense of community and warmth. Having both worked in the industry for years before taking the plunge and buying their own place, the couple came to ownership with plenty of experience, and it shows. The 115-seat restaurant has a casual vibe that’s elevated by the Vales’ hospitality and the terrific servers they’ve empowered. The couple offers their second dining room for community events sometimes — a storytelling evening every other month, meetings of the Rotary Club, and more. Over the past five years, the Vales have donated 10 percent of each October’s sales to the Breast Cancer Research Center and, with other community donations, have raised nearly $90,000 for the organization.

THE LOCALE A rock wall rises behind the Corner Stop, and from the main bar and dining room, most of what you see out the big windows is stone. It’s a cool calming view and in winter the space feels a bit like a ski lodge with its large U-shaped bar, stone fireplace with adjacent love seats, and plenty of room for tables and banquets. Pretty glass pendant lights fly above the bar, which is a lively place to eat even if you’re not drinking. The second dining room, on the other side of the entrance way, is more sedate. Wide hallways lead to various areas, giving guests space to chat with friends en route from the coat room to the bar or their table.