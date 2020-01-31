To Thom Roach, director of interpretation and programs at the former governor’s estate, it makes perfect sense to spend Valentine’s Day evening at the historic Gore Mansion in Waltham. So for the second consecutive year, he’s offering a holiday-themed Sips and Stories tour on Friday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m.

Not your own past — New England’s past, specifically that of Governor Christopher Gore and his wife, Rebecca, with shades of Jane Austen thrown in.

Need a break from online dating, misconstrued texts, and all the interpersonal snafus that characterize romance in the 21st century? Why not spend Valentine’s Day in the past?

“Valentine’s Day is not everyone’s favorite holiday,” he observed. “Not everyone wants to be somewhere that’s all about couples and everything is romantic. That thought gave us the idea of offering something with the theme of Valentine’s-or-not-Valentine’s.”

Built in 1806, Gore Place is a Federal-era mansion that was inhabited by Massachusetts statesman and Governor Gore and his wife, first as a summer home and later as their full-time retirement residence.

The Valentine’s evening tour begins in the Great Hall, just as the Gores’ parties once did, with complimentary drinks, light appetizers, and sweets along with a chance to relax amidst the mansion’s 19th-century ambience. Visitors will then see features of the home including the Great Stairs, withdrawing room, breakfast room, billiard room, gentlemen’s sitting room, servant and family chambers before ending up back in the Great Hall for hot cocoa and coffee.

Offering the tour for the first time last year, Roach wasn’t sure what to expect, and what he witnessed surprised him a little bit. “Some of the participants were groups of friends who were not really celebrating Valentine’s Day, but we also had couples, and I was struck by how they seemed to enjoy having the opportunity to interact with other people. That’s something you probably won’t have if you go out for a romantic dinner for two. People were leaving the tour at the end of the night with new friends.”

The tour highlights several quotes and passages from Jane Austen’s novels, literary works that Roach and his colleagues believe provide parallels to the Gores’ social milieu. A contemporary of the Gores and a much-heralded author during their lifetime, Austen was more of a satirist on romance than a romantic herself. “Some of Austen’s characters have a stars-in-their-eyes take on romance,” Roach commented. “Some, not so much.”

This is, after all, the same author who famously opened her best-known novel with the words “It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of a wife.”

Several biographers have indicated that Austen turned down more than one proposal, believing that marriage would mean the end of her literary career.

Romance in the time of Governor Gore and his wife was likely to be in no small part a financial arrangement. “The idea of what made a good match back then often involved business connections or a merging of properties. This was before the idea that everyone had to fall in love; a successful relationship meant being well-matched in other ways,” not least of which might be net worth, Roach said.

The original occupants of this house were just such a couple, he believes. Christopher and Rebecca Gore married in their mid-twenties, well on their way to becoming wealthy. “From the letters that survived, we can infer that they were a very good match, and what today we would call a power couple.

But theirs was also probably something of an arrangement by their families; their fathers were both businessmen in Boston, their offices just a block apart.”

Roach describes Gore Place’s Valentine’s Day tour as “more enlightening than going out to a restaurant for a Valentine’s Day dinner. Learn something, interact with people, see a beautiful setting, take part in an unusual event, whether you’re looking for a novel way to observe Valentine’s Day or hoping to ignore it altogether.”

After all, there’s plenty of evidence that Austen considered friendships just as important as romance — and sometimes better. “Friendship is certainly the finest balm for the pangs of disappointed love,” said a character in Austen’s “Northanger Abbey.”

Tickets for the Valentine’s Day tour are $35 and should be purchased in advance at www.goreplace.org. Gore Place is located at 52 Gore St., Waltham.

Nancy Shohet West, nancyswest@gmail.com.