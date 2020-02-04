Bridgewater police will teach local residents how to react to violent intruders in their homes, or to any active shooter situation, in a free, two-evening training session in March.

The ALICE course — which stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate — is a national training method that teaches potentially life-saving skills through classroom instruction and hands-on exercises. The approach is more proactive than traditional defensive responses to threats.

“These training sessions are intended to give residents options in the face of unthinkable circumstances,” Police Chief Christopher Delmonte said in a press release. “The best life-saving decisions will be made before first responders arrive.”