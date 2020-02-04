A familiar face in Framingham’s city government will soon be leaving.

Peter Sellers, executive director of public works for the past 18 years, recently announced his plans to retire from his position on March 17, ending a 47-year career in public service. The city has begun a search for a new director.

“The director of public works position provides important leadership to many of the city’s public service initiatives, and as such, we will endeavor to seek a qualified individual to assume this mission-critical role,” Mayor Yvonne M. Spicer said in a statement. “I thank Peter for his many years of outstanding leadership to the Framingham community.”