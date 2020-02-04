Medford is studying the possibility of reorganizing its human resources operations with the help of new state funding.

The $30,000 grant is paying for the hiring of the Edward J. Collins Center for Public Management at the University of Massachusetts Boston. The center will work with city staff to explore whether Medford should create a Human Resources Department.

Until now the city’s human resources functions were carried out by the mayor’s office. In anticipation of creating the new department, Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn recently named an acting human resources director, Neil Osborne.