Needham is inviting residents to a public hearing on Tuesday, Feb. 11, on the future of the former Nike missile site and part of the Ridge Hill Reservation.

The session will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Town Hall. Ridge Hill and the Nike site abut town-owned properties encompassing a combined 225 acres in the western part of Needham, accessible from Charles River Street and from Pine Street.

Three acres of the former estate buildings at Ridge Hill, and the entire 18-acre Nike site, are under the jurisdiction of the Select Board, with the remainder of the land under the domain of the Conservation Commission.