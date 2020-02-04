Weymouth Town Councilor Michael Smart has resigned, for health reasons, from the position he held for 18 years.

In a letter presented at the Feb. 3 council meeting, Smart wrote that since his return to the council following recent major surgery, he had realized that he was “no longer able to bring the same level of commitment to my Town Council work as I have previously.”

He thanked his District Six constituents, colleagues, town staff, and family, saying “I am thankful to have had the opportunity to serve in public office on behalf of South Weymouth, the community where I was raised and chose to raise my own family.”