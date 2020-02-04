Salem recently provided residents with a new tool that will allow them to search online for information on the condition and maintenance of roads in the city.

The interactive map, which covers the city’s nearly 100 miles of linear roadway, can be found at www.salem.com/pavingmap. It follows the city’s publication starting in 2016 of annual online maps showing paving work that has been completed that year.

In partnership with the engineering firm BETA, Salem since 2010 has been monitoring and rating the conditions of its roads. The ratings, which go from 0 to 100, help guide the city in its devising and budgeting for its yearly paving plan.