HAVERHILL Westy Egmont, founding director of the Boston College School of Social Work Immigrant Integration Lab, will present “We Need More Immigrants” on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., in the Spurk Building of Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliott St. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Janel D’Agata-Lynch at 978-556-3471 or jdagatalynch@necc.mass.edu.
LYNNFIELD The MarketStreet Rink, sponsored by Capital One at MarketStreet Lynnfield, will feature special events and extended hours during school vacation week. On Saturday, Feb. 15, from noon to 2 p.m., Capital One Café is hosting a free skate with admission and rentals included. During the Princess Skate on Saturday, Feb. 15, and Superhero Skate on Saturday, Feb. 22, both from 10 a.m. to noon, families can enjoy character meet-and-greets, complimentary snacks, crafts, and a movie, with princess- and superhero-attired skaters free. Special hours are Monday, Feb. 17, through Friday, Feb. 21, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 22, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 23, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. For rates and more information, visit marketstreetlynnfield.com.
PEABODY Join local romance authors Jane C. Esther, Miranda MacLeod, and T.B. Markinson on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 6:30 p.m., for the panel discussion “Why Queer Romance Matters” and a Q&A on writing alternative romance, self-publishing, and publishing with a queer or indie publisher. Each author’s books will be available to check out at the event, which takes place at Peabody Institute Library, 82 Main St. The panel coincides with the first meeting of the PIL Queer Book Club for Adults, which will be discussing Anna Burke’s “Compass Rose” (available at the Public Services Desk) at 5:30 p.m. For registration information, visit peabodylibrary.org/calendar.
REGIONAL The 15th annual Merrimack River Eagle Festival on Saturday, Feb. 15, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., will feature live raptor demonstrations, guided sightings of bald eagles and other wintering birds, crafts, games, and family nature activities in various indoor and outdoor locations in Newburyport, Amesbury, and Newbury. Most events are free, and some require registration. For more information, call 978-462-9998 or visit massaudubon.org.
