HAVERHILL Westy Egmont, founding director of the Boston College School of Social Work Immigrant Integration Lab, will present “We Need More Immigrants” on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., in the Spurk Building of Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliott St. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Janel D’Agata-Lynch at 978-556-3471 or jdagatalynch@necc.mass.edu.

LYNNFIELD The MarketStreet Rink, sponsored by Capital One at MarketStreet Lynnfield, will feature special events and extended hours during school vacation week. On Saturday, Feb. 15, from noon to 2 p.m., Capital One Café is hosting a free skate with admission and rentals included. During the Princess Skate on Saturday, Feb. 15, and Superhero Skate on Saturday, Feb. 22, both from 10 a.m. to noon, families can enjoy character meet-and-greets, complimentary snacks, crafts, and a movie, with princess- and superhero-attired skaters free. Special hours are Monday, Feb. 17, through Friday, Feb. 21, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 22, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 23, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. For rates and more information, visit marketstreetlynnfield.com.