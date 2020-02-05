NORWELL The South Shore Natural Science Center’s winter juried art show focuses on the theme of living and playing along the New England coast. The center will host an opening reception and awards ceremony for the “Coastal New England” show in its Vine Hall Gallery, 48 Jacobs Lane, on Thursday, Feb. 13, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. It’s free, and light refreshments will be offered. For more information see www.ssnsc.org .

MARSHFIELD The award-winning duo Aubrey Atwater and Elwood Donnelly present audience-pleasing programs of traditional American and Celtic folk songs and percussive dance. The pair perform on instruments ranging from guitar, Appalachian mountain dulcimer, and mandolin to tin whistle, harmonica, and limberjacks, and surprise audiences with their interpretation of freestyle Appalachian clog dancing. They will perform at Ventress Library, 1837 Ocean St., on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 2 p.m. It’s free. For more information see www.ventresslibrary.org .

WALPOLE Artists such as Monet, Renoir, and Degas defied convention and changed the way the whole world looked at art. Beth Knaus of Art Matters will present an overview of the school of Impressionism’s painters of light, nature, and human nature at Walpole Public Library, 143 School St., on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m. The program is free. For more information see www.walpolelibraryfriends.org.

MILTON The Milton Historical Society will host its annual “Fireside Chat” program when Suffolk Resolves House curator Diann Strausberg tells the story Royal Governor Thomas Hutchinson’s departure from the Massachusetts colony. Hutchinson left his house in Milton to sail to England in 1774, and after the Revolutionary War broke out could not return. The program will take place at the historic house, 1370 Canton Ave., on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m., Coffee and light refreshments will be available. Reservations are required. RSVP to EJPen@comcast.net.

