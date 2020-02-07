The festival, organized by the university’s biology department, this year features 11 talks and 16 videos on topics ranging from the ecology of diseases to ocean exploration and research and the evolution of the brain.

From Feb. 10-14, the university is holding its annual Darwin Festival, a weeklong event that celebrates the work of Charles Darwin with talks and videos on varied subjects relating to evolution and the wider field of biology.

Anyone curious about how forensic scientists help solve crimes, the camouflaging techniques of marine animals, or human resilience in the face of genocide can discover insights into all those topics at Salem State University in the coming week.

An established part of the Salem State calendar, the Darwin Festival — now in its 41st year — is intended for the university’s biology students and anyone else interested, including the general public. Speakers come primarily from outside the university, but sometimes include Salem State faculty.

“My hope is that the festival inspires our students to think a little more deeply about biological issues and” to imagine themselves becoming scientists one day, said Ryan Fisher, a Salem State biology professor. He said he hopes members of the public “can just come hear something that maybe improves their understanding of science, and enjoy themselves.”

The 2020 festival will include talks by forensic scientist Paul Zambella, who worked for the Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory for 36 years; Micaela Martinez, an ecologist interested in how seasons affect the incidence of infectious disease; and biologist Roger Hanlon, who researches how marine animals change their color patterns to adapt.

Sotheany Leap, a 2017 Salem State graduate, will discuss human resilience through the lens of her parents’ struggles to survive under Cambodia’s brutal 1970s Khmer Rouge regime.

The festival was begun in 1980 by then Salem State biology professors Virginia F. Keville and Philip A. DePalma. Part of a course for non-science majors, it was intended to celebrate Darwin while also highlighting for students how humanity and culture are connected to scientific research.

In the decades since, the festival has evolved into a larger event that draws students, scholars, and community members. Fulfilling a goal of its founders, it has bought some preeminent scientists to campus; Among its speakers have been biologists Ernst Mayr, Stephen Jay Gould, William Campbell, and E.O. Wilson.

Reflecting on what keeps the festival going, Fisher said he and his fellow Salem State biology professors “do this out of love,” noting the opportunity it presents to broaden the horizons of their students.

Leap, who majored in biology at Salem State, was inspired to speak at this year’s festival in part from her experience attending the Darwin Festival as an undergraduate.

“I was grateful to be able to learn how different research can apply to so many different aspects of life,” the Lowell resident said, “from how plants communicate to how diseases can change over time. There is something for everyone.”

Leap said her talk will relate how the lives of her parents — who came to the United States as refugees — were “changed dramatically in Cambodia, how they coped with that change, and how that has affected them and me today.”

She said the story has a link to biology because it is about “human resilience, the need to survive, and just the will to live.”

“My parents went through tremendous horrors and it would have been easy for them during those times to just say, ‘I’m not going to live to the next day.’ For them to find the strength and the power just to continue on to me relates very much to Darwinian evolution because it shows the human drive to persevere even in adversity.”

For more details on this year’s festival, go to w3.salemstate.edu/~pkelly/darwin/schedule.htm

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.