As a sophomore, the 5-foot-11 forward paces the Skyhawks (14-5) in scoring (16.3 points per game) and rebounding (7.7 rebounds per game).

On the basketball court, Kayla Raymond made a pretty seamless transition from Oliver Ames senior to Stonehill College freshman, moving just 3.3 miles down the road in North Easton. She was a nine-time recipient of Rookie of the Week honors in the Northeast-10.

“We knew coming in that she was going to be an impact player,’’ said Stonehill coach Trisha Brown. “Last year it was impressive how quickly she got comfortable with the college game. Right now, she’s just phenomenal.

“She’s as humble as she is good.”

And as the season has unfolded, Brown has been impressed with Raymond’s ability to adjust to more aggressive defensive looks.

“After a great freshman year, teams pay a lot of attention to her,” Brown said. “She doesn’t get many easy looks at the hoop. She understands that in the post she’s going to get double-teamed and she’s such a great passer.”

The NE-10’s reigning Rookie of the Year, Raymond is coming off her first conference Player of the Week honor after putting up 29 points per game in a 2-0 week for Stonehill. Before the Skyhawks took on rival Bentley, she took a few moments to chat with the Globe.

Why do you like going to school so close to home?

Just because my family is able to come to my games. Both of my parents [Stephen and Marybeth] work a lot, and I have three younger siblings [Jackie, Courtney, and Sean], so obviously they’re busy. It just gives them an opportunity to make the commute.

Did you expect to have this much success at the outset of your career?

Not really. Last year, I didn’t really expect to play that much, but I think I came in and adapted really well to the environment here. My teammates and coaches were very supportive, so that helped me along the way, too.

What parts of your game do you need to refine?

Probably defensively, making that more of a focus. My coaches said something the other day, that I’m playing really good defense, so I think I’m getting somewhere with that. I think in practice I am focusing more on the defensive aspect of things.

As a criminology major, what do you want to pursue?



After college, I want to go to the police academy. So that’s the plan right now. Criminology is a really big interest of mine.

Why the police force?

My dad has a few friends that are State Police officers. One of his really good friends is also a local police officer, too. I’m interested in that, and crime shows, too. I can’t really picture myself doing anything else.

You’ve beaten ranked teams this season. Does the locker room take not being ranked [in Division 2] personally?

I wouldn’t necessarily say we don’t pay attention to that stuff, but we don’t really make that a key focus. Obviously we want to be there. We more or less just go into practice with a mind-set that we’re going to get better every day. We’re going to compete. We obviously want championships, so we’re going to do anything we can to get there.

What is your favorite pair of basketball shoes?

I’m going to say the [Nike] Hyperdunks from last year. Hyperdunk X.

In the NE-10, you play against a lot of the same [players] you grew up playing with in school and AAU ball. What is that dynamic like?

I’d say in the NE-10 there’s a lot of familiarity, especially from AAU. One of my teammates from AAU [Mansfield’s Meg Hill], I play with her now. . . . I’m playing against my own [AAU] teammates now. It’s fun to play against them. They’re all so competitive. Even the girls I’m not super close with, we all still know each other. It makes it fun.

Who are your top basketball players to watch?

I’d say [Celtics] Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. I love watching their games. They’re just amazing players.

If you could play any other sport besides basketball at Stonehill, what would it be?

I’d say volleyball. I miss volleyball. I played it in high school, too. I only played for three years. I had never played it before that, but I really enjoyed it.

