The Newton South grad poured in a career-high 30 points, draining eight 3-pointers, to propel the Williams women’s basketball team to a pivotal 83-76 NESCAC win over Trinity. Honored as the conference’s Player of the Week, she is averaging 11.0 points per game for the 16-5 Ephs.

JAMES FOYE

HAMILTON

A 6-foot-4 senior guard at Dartmouth, the Phillips Exeter grad is one of 10 national finalists for the 2020 Senior Class Award. A two-time captain, he is one of the top 3-point shooters in Division 1 (46.1 percent) for the Big Green (7-12) and carries a 3.97 grade point average as an Economics major.

JULIETH NWOSU

BROCKTON

The Franklin Pierce freshman earned Field Rookie of the Week honors in the Northeast-10 after her fifth-place finish in the shot put at the NEICAAA Indoor Track & Field Championships held at the Reggie Lewis Center. She also earned All-New England honors with her heave of 13.35 meters.

