While in France, he won the 400 meters and ran a leg for the 4x400 champion relay team at last year’s City of Paris championships for local running clubs.

“It was an opportunity to provide a service to a school community that was mostly North African and Muslim,’’ recalled DiMaiti, who helped out at gym class and introduced students to American football.

Named a Fulbright Scholar upon his graduation from Tufts University in 2018, two-time Division 3 track-and-field All-American Andrew DiMaiti spent the next academic year teaching English at Lycee Jacques Brel, a high school near Paris.

Now a first-year student at Boston College Law School, the 24-year-0ld Medford resident was the New England Division 3 indoor champion in the 600 meters, along with the 400 meters outdoors, his junior and senior years at Tufts. He also competed on two Jumbo relay teams that earned All-American honors.

Advertisement

“The 400 meters was the toughest for me. You have to go all-out every second because of the length of the race,’’ said DiMaiti, who was coached on the track at St. Mary’s along with his twin sister, Carol, by their father, Carl.

“Andrew was always quick,’’ said the elder DiMaiti, a former runner at Boston College High and Northeastern University, who introduced him to the hurdles when Andrew was in middle school.

Honored as the male Senior Scholar-Athlete at St. Mary’s in 2014, DiMaiti captained the high school’s soccer and outdoor track teams, and was a defenseman on two hockey teams that played in the Super 8 tournament.

A two-time state outdoor 400-meter champion, DiMaiti said each season provided different experiences, friends, and cultures.

“Sports instilled in me grit and determination and how to be part of a team,’’ said DiMaiti.

His sister was also a champion runner in high school and competed for Merrimack College.

Advertisement

Marvin Pave can be reached at marvin.pave@rcn.com.