Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman who allegedly took a large door from the Billiards Cafe in Ayer. The owners of the business put a photo of the incident on display inside the establishment, and police also posted the image on Facebook. It shows a woman with a tote bag slung over her shoulder helping herself to one very large door. “And while this may not be the heist of the century, it seems to have really blown the doors off of some of our followers,” Ayer police wrote on Facebook. “Billiards Cafe is an Ayer institution that is incredibly generous to the community and gives so much. But this was a door better left unopened (and installed quite frankly). We urge Doora to return her ill gotten goods and allow us to close the . . . book, on this incident. People are Strange, hopefully we can Break on Through to the other side.” Anyone with information about the incident should alert Detective Kellie Barhight at kbarhight@ayer.ma.us or at 978-772-8200 ext. 507.

PERHAPS SHE’S A CONEHEAD?

Advertisement

At 1 a.m. Jan. 10, Lynnfield police heard from a man who reported a strange occurrence outside his home. According to the log entry, an “unidentified female placed a traffic cone on his daughter’s vehicle and then rang the doorbell and fled.” The doorbell camera captured an image of the suspect, but the father and daughter didn’t recognize her. Police checked the neighborhood but were unable to locate the mysterious prankster.

Advertisement

ODD THEFTS

At 2:53 p.m. Dec. 4, two women entered a CVS store in Wellesley and left with a power air fryer that they had not paid for. They then got into a white Toyota SUV and left the area.

At 12:40 p.m. Dec. 9, a man reported that two coolers were stolen from his truck while he was at a local business on Chapel Street in Needham the night before.

At approximately 3:07 p.m. Dec. 16, Newton police responded to a past larceny at Sur La Table at The Shops at Chestnut Hill. Officers were told several household appliances had disappeared from the cooking store over the past four weeks. Police were told that six Jura S8 coffee machines and three Wolf blenders had been stolen. They were pricey ones, too: According to the company’s website, those coffee makers sell for $2,899 apiece (or $2,999 for the chrome-colored ones) and the blenders cost $599 each. Police noted that “the machines were located high up on shelves in the store and would require a ladder to obtain them.”

On Dec. 20, a woman told Watertown police that someone pilfered an expensive piece of equipment from her pickup truck while it was parked at Stop & Shop on Pleasant Street where she works. She told police that when she went into the store she had two Toro snow blowers in the back of her truck. But when she came out a couple of hours later, one of them was gone. The snow blower was valued at $700, according to police.

Advertisement

At 10:25 a.m. Jan. 6, a Brookline police officer responded to the community garden on Lawton Street because someone dug up some garlic plants there.

TIT FOR TAT?

At 9:07 a.m. Jan. 23, a man called Marblehead police and said he believed his neighbor spit on his car window the night before and, according to the log entry, “he wanted to know if he should spit back on his neighbor’s car window.” Police told the caller that an officer would come by and take a report. Police ultimately determined that the man had “no proof that it was his neighbor that spat on his car window.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.