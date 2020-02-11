Arlington recently launched three separate planning efforts that were awarded funds by Town Meeting in 2019, addressing economic, residential, and transportation issues.
The Department of Planning and Community Development is undertaking the projects with the help of three consultants. RKG Associates will be undertaking an economic analysis of the town’s industrial zoning districts.
The project is aimed at positioning the town to attract new businesses in emerging growth fields to its industrial areas, including by exploring possible zoning changes, according to Erin Zwirko, the town’s assistant director for planning and community development.
The consulting firm Harriman will help the town identity design guidelines governing the aesthetics of future development in Arlington’s low density residential districts, and develop a review process for those projects.
In the third initiative, Nelson\Nygaard is developing a sustainable transportation plan for the town. The plan will provide a vision for the development of Arlington’s transportation system over the next 20 years, and prioritize steps to achieve those goals. The plan will encompass all aspects of transportation and mobility, including walking, bicycling, public transportation, and driving.
Town officials plan to seek community input into all three plans at community meetings. Dates will be announced.
