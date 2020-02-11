Arlington recently launched three separate planning efforts that were awarded funds by Town Meeting in 2019, addressing economic, residential, and transportation issues.

The Department of Planning and Community Development is undertaking the projects with the help of three consultants. RKG Associates will be undertaking an economic analysis of the town’s industrial zoning districts.

The project is aimed at positioning the town to attract new businesses in emerging growth fields to its industrial areas, including by exploring possible zoning changes, according to Erin Zwirko, the town’s assistant director for planning and community development.