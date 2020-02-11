The state Department of Environmental Protection awarded the town $25,000 to purchase and install two electric vehicle charging stations, which will be overseen by the town’s municipal electric utility, Danvers Electric, according to Jeff Elie, energy efficiency coordinator for the utility.

Located in the Hobart Street and the Holten/Elm public parking lots, the stations will use technology from the ChargePoint company that can fully charge an electric vehicle within five to six hours.

The dual-port units, installed within the last month, are the first public charging stations in town. They join a growing network of ChargePoint stations throughout North America, which can be located using the ChargePoint smartphone app and the company’s website.