Salem will be able to move forward with plans to improve part of Essex Street as a result of a new $400,000 state funding award.

The overall $2 million project, now fully designed, calls for reconstructing Essex Street from North Street to Washington Street, including the Town House Square intersection. The state grant will allow the plan to move to construction.

The project will provide that section of the downtown street with an entirely new road surface and new sidewalks — widened in places — that will include providing safer, more accessible pedestrian crossing.