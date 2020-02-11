Salem will be able to move forward with plans to improve part of Essex Street as a result of a new $400,000 state funding award.
The overall $2 million project, now fully designed, calls for reconstructing Essex Street from North Street to Washington Street, including the Town House Square intersection. The state grant will allow the plan to move to construction.
The project will provide that section of the downtown street with an entirely new road surface and new sidewalks — widened in places — that will include providing safer, more accessible pedestrian crossing.
The work, targeted to begin in mid-April, will also include new lights, street trees, and benches. The design was developed through a community stakeholder process, incorporating input from businesses and residents along the roadway, as well as feedback from the Traffic and Parking Commission, the Bicycling Advisory Committee, and other groups.
“This $400,000 grant represents the final component of the funding necessary for this project to move from design to construction,” Mayor Kimberley L. Driscoll said in a statement. “This project maintains our commitment to streets and sidewalks that serve and are fully accessible to all of our residents, businesses, and visitors by all modes of transportation.”
The grant was awarded through the state’s Complete Streets program, which supports local projects to provide safe and accessible transportation options for all users, including motorists, bicyclists, pedestrians, and public transit riders.
