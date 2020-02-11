Joseph Jackson is Quincy’s new acting fire chief, taking over at the end of January when Chief Jack Cadegan retired.
Jackson was formerly deputy chief of the department, which he joined in 1998.
Cadegan had been chief since December 2018 and was with the department for 35 years.
A spokesman for Mayor Thomas Koch said the process of naming a new permanent chief could take several months and is determined by the state’s Civil Service Assessment Center. The city is one about 50 communities in the state where fire chiefs are selected through the Civil Service system.
Quincy has 210 firefighters in eight fire stations.
