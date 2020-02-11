A Special Town Meeting in Norwell voted to allow selectmen to reduce speed limits on town roads — from 30 to 25 miles per hour in thickly settled areas, and down to 20 miles per hour in areas determined to have safety issues.

Residents also overwhelmingly — 166 yes to 12 no votes — approved spending $5.5 million for a new consolidated headquarters for the Highway Department and Trees and Ground Department, and agreed to spend $360,000 to cover engineering and design costs for the renovation of Town Hall.

Officials said they anticipated coming to Town Meeting in May of 2021 with a request for approximately $4.6 million to pay for the actual work on Town Hall.