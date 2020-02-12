Braintree residents will decide in March whether to temporarily raise property taxes to pay for construction of a new South Middle School, new roofs at six other schools, security measures throughout the school system, and a feasibility study on whether to build a new high school or renovate the existing one
The Town Council voted at its Feb. 4 meeting to bring the proposed Proposition 2½ debt exclusion to a Special Town Meeting on March 28, at the request of Mayor Charles Kokoros.
If voters agree, the town would borrow about $63 million to pay for the projects — with the bulk going toward the South Middle School.
Officials said the average homeowner would pay about $191 more a year for five years; the average commercial property owner would pay about $2,400 more. Both amounts would decrease over the life of the bonds, which range from 20 to 30 years for the different projects, officials said.
The previous mayor, Joseph Sullivan, had said the capital expenses could be paid for within the existing town budget, but Kokoros decided that the money should be borrowed and that a debt exclusion vote was needed.
