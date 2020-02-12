Braintree residents will decide in March whether to temporarily raise property taxes to pay for construction of a new South Middle School, new roofs at six other schools, security measures throughout the school system, and a feasibility study on whether to build a new high school or renovate the existing one

The Town Council voted at its Feb. 4 meeting to bring the proposed Proposition 2½ debt exclusion to a Special Town Meeting on March 28, at the request of Mayor Charles Kokoros.

If voters agree, the town would borrow about $63 million to pay for the projects — with the bulk going toward the South Middle School.