The 2014 Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Division 2 National Player of the Year for the 35-0 Bentley women’s basketball team been named the Player of the Decade by Division 2 East Hoops. She led the Falcons to a 124-11 record and three regional titles. Battista is a first-year assistant for Carla Berube at 17-1 Princeton.

JOHN BENNER

NEEDHAM

A four-year indoor/outdoor track and field stalwart at Vermont, the senior ran a school-record 4:05.34 in the mile at the New England championships — the best time by a New England Division 1 athlete this season. The former Bay State Conference MVP also owns the school record in the 3,000 meters outdoors (8:34.85).

JORDAN HARRIS

HAVERHILL

The sophomore defenseman scored at 14:33 of the second OT period to lift the Northeastern men’s hockey team to its third straight Beanpot title with a 5-4 win over Boston University. Montreal’s second-round pick in 2018, the Kimball Union grad has 3 goals and 14 assists in 25 games for the Huskies (15-8-3).

