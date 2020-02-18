Dedham’s recreation director said his board will continue to look for ways to build a recreation complex on town-owned land known as Manor Fields — despite a Special Town Meeting vote in late January rejecting the $14.5 million proposal.

“I don’t think it’s dead,” Robert Stanley said in a phone interview. “We are absolutely not giving up.”

Stanley said options include scaling back the ambitious plan, which includes fields for soccer, football, and field hockey, two dog parks, tennis and basketball courts, a playground, concession and restroom facilities, and 1.5 miles of walking trails. He said it may also be possible to rework the current design to make it less costly.