Elizabeth “Libby” Moore, former chief of staff to Oprah Winfrey, will be the keynote speaker at an intergenerational forum for women at Endicott College in Beverly on Saturday, Feb. 29.

Organized by the college’s Angle Center for Entrepreneurship and the Spark Collective, the North Shore Women’s Inventure 2020 is intended “to give women the tools to help women design their next decade professionally and personally,” said Deirdre Sartorelli, the center’s director.

Though the forum is intended for women, men are welcome to attend. Moore, who earned an associate’s degree in radio and television from Endicott in 1986, and served on the College’s Board of Directors from 2014 to 2018, is an international speaker and storyteller who seeks to inspire people to open new possibilities in their lives and careers.