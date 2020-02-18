Elizabeth “Libby” Moore, former chief of staff to Oprah Winfrey, will be the keynote speaker at an intergenerational forum for women at Endicott College in Beverly on Saturday, Feb. 29.
Organized by the college’s Angle Center for Entrepreneurship and the Spark Collective, the North Shore Women’s Inventure 2020 is intended “to give women the tools to help women design their next decade professionally and personally,” said Deirdre Sartorelli, the center’s director.
Though the forum is intended for women, men are welcome to attend. Moore, who earned an associate’s degree in radio and television from Endicott in 1986, and served on the College’s Board of Directors from 2014 to 2018, is an international speaker and storyteller who seeks to inspire people to open new possibilities in their lives and careers.
Her keynote will be followed by two motivational workshops that will provide tools and strategies to help women envision measurable personal outcomes.
“How exciting to be able to come back to Endicott, to share the past 35 years of my own unexpected life’s journey, with the women of the North Shore,” Moore said in a statement. “The path has not been a predictable one, and I am so grateful for that!”
The workshop speakers will be Katie Kilty, professor of sport management at Endicott College; Lindsey Shrayer, assistant director of the college’s Counseling Center; and Bobbie Carlton, founder of the speaker bureau platform, Innovation Women. For tickets, go to inventure2020.eventbrite.com.
