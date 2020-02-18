Framingham is preparing to launch a search for a new fire chief. Joseph C. Hicks, who has served as chief for nearly four years, recently announced his plan to retire on March 8.

His retirement will bring to a close a 31-year career with the fire department. Hicks has been on family medical leave since last Nov. 15.

Assistant Fire Chief Michael Dutcher has been serving as acting chief since then and will remain in that role until a new chief takes over.