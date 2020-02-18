Gloucester’s Sawyer Free Library just became a little more “free.” The library recently eliminated fines for returning most of its books and other materials after their due dates.

Officials said the new policy was prompted by a recognition that for some people, overdue fines are not simply an inconvenience but a financial barrier to using the library. Sawyer joins a growing number of libraries across the country that have eliminated most overdue fines.

“Going largely fine-free is just another way we’re committed to leveling opportunities for everyone,” Deborah Kelsey, the library’s director said in a statement. “We want to connect people to knowledge and ideas, not stand in the way. The library has also eliminated people’s existing overdue account balances, so everyone can start fresh.”