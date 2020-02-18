Hingham selectmen have chosen the international firm Suez Water Technologies & Solutions to run the local water company for the town.
Hingham Town Meeting voted in the spring of 2019 to buy the water company — which services all of Hingham and Hull and part of north Cohasset — from Aquarion Water at a cost of approximately $108 million. Officials hope to finalize the sale by April 1, when the town-owned utility will be renamed the Weir River Water System.
Acting in their capacity as water commissioners, selectmen voted Feb. 11 to award the 10-year operating contract to Suez, which says it provides water and waste recycling services to more than 7.5 million people in the United States and Canada.
Town Administrator Tom Mayo said Suez had submitted the lowest bid — $45.3 million over 10 years, or $52.2 million if the company takes care of billing customers — and was ranked highest of the three companies vying for the contract. The other bidders were Veolia Water and Woodard & Curran.
When studying whether to buy the private company, town officials estimated originally that it would cost $3 to $4 million annually to operate the water system, and then revised the figure to $5.5 million annually.
Mayo said Suez had agreed to interview current staff running the Hingham-based water system, but had made no guarantees that they would retain their jobs.
