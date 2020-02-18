Hingham selectmen have chosen the international firm Suez Water Technologies & Solutions to run the local water company for the town.

Hingham Town Meeting voted in the spring of 2019 to buy the water company — which services all of Hingham and Hull and part of north Cohasset — from Aquarion Water at a cost of approximately $108 million. Officials hope to finalize the sale by April 1, when the town-owned utility will be renamed the Weir River Water System.

Acting in their capacity as water commissioners, selectmen voted Feb. 11 to award the 10-year operating contract to Suez, which says it provides water and waste recycling services to more than 7.5 million people in the United States and Canada.