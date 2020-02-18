Flaherty, who had been acting chief since Frederick Ryan retired in January 2019, was appointed to the permanent position by Town Manager Adam Chapdelaine from among three internal candidates.

“I am pleased that Ms. Flaherty has accepted the appointment to be Arlington’s next Police Chief,” Chapdelaine said in a statement. “She has served the Arlington community, and the department, under a philosophy of community policing that encourages procedural justice and citizen participation in solving problems of crime, fear of crime and quality of life issues. After a rigorous selection process, that included many community groups, and three excellent candidates, I have every confidence she will continue to lead the department and serve the community with distinction.”

Prior to becoming active chief, Flaherty served for eight years as captain, and in that role commanded the department’s Support Services and Logistics Division. She was also acting chief for two months in 2017.

She has served as the department’s liaison to several town bodies, including the Rainbow Commission, the Marijuana Study Committee, and the Surveillance Study Committee. She was also the department’s representative at Permanent Town Building Committee meetings during the renovation of police headquarters that was completed in 2016.

Town Meeting last spring removed the police chief’s position from civil service, an action that allowed for an extensive selection process that included an assessment center — an intensive evaluation process involving interviews and simulated incidents — interviews by community stakeholders, and final interviews with a selected panel.

