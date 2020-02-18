Area residents have a chance to hear live performances from nine Boston area rock and jazz bands, while supporting affordable housing, when the annual North Shore Shelter Fest takes place on Saturday, Feb. 29.
Jon Butcher Axis will headline the festival, set for 3 to 10 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Beverly. Now in it third year, the festival raises money for Harborlight Community Partners, a Beverly-based nonprofit that develops and manages affordable housing in nine area communities.
The festival was founded in 2018 by First Baptist Church member Brian Gregory, who works with a team of other volunteers to organize the event. Last year’s festival raised $6,832 and Gregory said he hopes to match or surpass that total this year.
“It’s a great cause, it’s great music, and it’s a good time,” he said. “We’re really proud to have an excellent lineup this year, with a grand finale by Jon Butcher Axis, a Grammy-nominated band that opened for The J. Geils Band in the 1980s.”
Also performing will be Chin Friction, Bob Kramer Band, Stuck Stars, Andrew “Hacksaw” Harney, and The Neighbors — featuring members of The Band Next Door, Sweet Escape, Skylight Traveler, and the Endicott College Jazz/Rock Ensemble.
Harborlight Community Partners owns or manages 392 affordable housing units. The funds raised this year will help support its family housing properties and the creation of new affordable housing, according to Bethany Blake, the group’s philanthropy manager.
“We are really fortunate that the First Baptist Church in Beverly does this shelter festival for us,” she said, noting that community support is vital to Harborlight’s work.
John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.