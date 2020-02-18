Area residents have a chance to hear live performances from nine Boston area rock and jazz bands, while supporting affordable housing, when the annual North Shore Shelter Fest takes place on Saturday, Feb. 29.

Jon Butcher Axis will headline the festival, set for 3 to 10 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Beverly. Now in it third year, the festival raises money for Harborlight Community Partners, a Beverly-based nonprofit that develops and manages affordable housing in nine area communities.

The festival was founded in 2018 by First Baptist Church member Brian Gregory, who works with a team of other volunteers to organize the event. Last year’s festival raised $6,832 and Gregory said he hopes to match or surpass that total this year.