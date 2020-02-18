Originally from the Netherlands, Jan came to Holbrook through a grant from the Massachusetts Vest-A-Dog Corporation, according to a statement about his arrival. He graduated from the Plymouth County Sheriff Department’s K-9 program in early January and will return to the program in the fall to attend narcotics school.

Jan, a patrol dog, is partnering with Officer Casey Surprenant and will help with drug enforcement, search and rescue, and catching suspects who flee police.

Jan, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, recently joined the Holbrook Police Department as its youngest — and furriest — member.

K-9 Jan replaces two patrol dogs — Bo and Charlie — who retired in 2019. Holbrook police started using patrol dogs in 2012.

“The K-9 unit brings benefits to the police department and our community,” said Surprenant, who has worked closely with police dogs with the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council SWAT Team.

“K-9 Jan is not only seen as a police officer, but as an ambassador for the department. He will be appearing at community events to hopefully break down barriers between the police and residents,” he said.

