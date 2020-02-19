WHO’S IN CHARGE Pretty soon the odd Bostonian is going to start walking the streets in shorts on sunny 59-degree days, while others begin thinking about patios and porch heaters and the pleasures of dining outside. If you start going there, remember that Marshfield’s Liv Creative Cuisine has a very homey, enclosed 30-seat patio with a large wood fireplace and owners who like to use it. “We make a fire most nights . . . people like smelling it and even just seeing it,” said chef Tom Coleman, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Maureen, its general manager. Liv is the former Hola — the restaurant chef Maryann Saporito and Andy Boothroyd opened after selling their renowned Saporito’s Florence Club Cafe in 2004. The couples have known each other for years through work: Maureen helped open Hola and Tom has been head chef at many places including Neil Kiley’s former Fat Cat in Quincy and the original Passport in Weymouth. When Saporito and Boothroyd were thinking about selling, they called the Colemans. After some cosmetic renovations, the couple opened last July 5, naming the restaurant after their 6-year-old daughter, Olivia, and Tom’s way with food.

THE LOCALE The two-room restaurant is beautifully done in a blue-and-gray palette, high-end finishes, big front windows, banquets, hanging lamps, and pops of color in its orange leather chair cushioning throughout. A cozy marble bar on one side of the main room is backed with built-in and hanging cabinetry that accommodates a small pass-through window that opens onto the patio. An adjacent glass door frames a glimpse of that seasonal, fenced-in outdoor dining room, and an arched window opens to the kitchen, filling the space with warm aromas and a glimpse of the action. A small TV hangs unobtrusively in a corner above the bar, unless it’s a game day of some sort, and the patio has one, too. Better to watch baseball outside.