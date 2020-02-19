NEWBURYPORT Did you miss any of the Oscar-nominated documentary shorts, or would you like to see them again? As part of its year-round film series, the Newburyport Documentary Festival will screen all five films (with a total run time of 156 minutes) on Sunday, Feb. 23, at Firehouse Center for the Arts, 1 Market Square. The evening begins at 5 p.m. with a free wine, beer, and cheese reception preceding the 6 p.m. program. To view the schedule, and purchase $20 tickets, visit firehouse.org.

BEVERLY Now in its third year, North Shore Shelter Fest will take place on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 3 to 10 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 221 Cabot St. The fund-raiser features nine bands, with headliner Jon Butcher Axis fronted by Grammy Award-nominated Boston music legend Jon Butcher. Proceeds support affordable housing for families through Harborlight Community Partners. For ticket information, visit facebook.com/NorthShoreShelterFest.