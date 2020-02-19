NEWBURYPORT Did you miss any of the Oscar-nominated documentary shorts, or would you like to see them again? As part of its year-round film series, the Newburyport Documentary Festival will screen all five films (with a total run time of 156 minutes) on Sunday, Feb. 23, at Firehouse Center for the Arts, 1 Market Square. The evening begins at 5 p.m. with a free wine, beer, and cheese reception preceding the 6 p.m. program. To view the schedule, and purchase $20 tickets, visit firehouse.org.
BEVERLY Now in its third year, North Shore Shelter Fest will take place on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 3 to 10 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 221 Cabot St. The fund-raiser features nine bands, with headliner Jon Butcher Axis fronted by Grammy Award-nominated Boston music legend Jon Butcher. Proceeds support affordable housing for families through Harborlight Community Partners. For ticket information, visit facebook.com/NorthShoreShelterFest.
LOWELL Giving Glamorously, the second annual charitable evening benefiting the Lowell Transitional Living Center, will be held on Thursday, Feb. 27, from 6 to 9:30 p.m., at East End Social Club, 15 West Fourth St. Hometown hero Micky Ward, a former professional boxing champion, will make a special appearance, and Alan Williams, chairman of the University of Massachusetts Lowell Department of Music, will headline the musical portion along with Saucy Entertainment. For tickets and more information, call 978-454-6472 or visit ltlc.org.
READING Boston College professor Gabrielle Oliveira will discuss her new book, “Motherhood Across Borders: Stories of Migration, Separation, and Resilience,” on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m., at Reading Public Library, 64 Middlesex Ave. The stories of Mexican mothers moving between New York City and Mexico describe all the aspects of mothering from afar, which range from mundane and frustrating to poignant and tragic. The event is free and open to the public.
CINDY CANTRELL
Send items at least two weeks in advance to cindycantrell20@gmail.com.