CANTON Author Joanna Schaffhausen will speak on “All The Best Lies,” her book about DNA profiling, a powerful law enforcement tool for solving cold cases, and on some surprising cases that turned on a DNA result. Her talk will take place at Canton Public Library, 786 Washington St., on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m. It’s free. For more information, visit www.library.canton.ma.us .

QUINCY The Saint Rock Haiti Foundation gala will raise funds for a new health clinic under construction in Saint Rock, Haiti, while also celebrating Haitian Carnival, an annual festival that serves as a symbol of resilience in Haiti. Media personalities Eileen Curran and Bob Halloran will serve as masters of ceremonies for the fund-raiser taking place at Granite Links Golf Club, 100 Quarry Hills Drive, on Thursday, Feb. 27, starting with cocktails at 6 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit saintrock.org/2020-gala .

PLYMOUTH In keeping with the town’s “2020 Celebration,” the League of Women Voters and No Place for Hate will present a forum titled “Inclusion: From the Mayflower to 2020.” The program is designed to engage the audience and challenge participants to look at the “unconscious bias” that exists in everybody. Author Gretchen Cook Anderson and a panel of local voices will speak on inclusion issues at the event, held at Plymouth Town Hall, 26 Court St., on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. Free. For more information, visit

plymouthlwv.org.

NORWELL Patty Levasseur, a graduate researcher at the University of Massachusetts, will speak on “The Life History and Conservation of the Diamondback Terrapin,” a once abundant turtle species. An important food source in the 1700s, the species today faces threats including habitat loss, nest depredation, road mortality, and drowning in crab traps. Levasseur will speak at the WaterWatch Lecture Series held at the South Shore Natural Science Center, 48 Jacobs Lane, on Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. It’s free. For more information, visit

nsrwa.org/events.

