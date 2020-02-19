CONCORD Brady Rymer and the Little Band that Could will perform two shows at the Concord Conservatory of Music on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Rymer is a former rock musician who turned his focus to family-friendly tunes when he became a father, and the show is designed to be part of the sensory-friendly musical movement, with soft lighting, calm volumes, and an atmosphere that welcomes audience members to roam around during the performance. Tickets are $20. The Concord Conservatory of Music is located at 1317 Main St. For tickets and more information, to go concordconservatory.org.
FRAMINGHAM Native Plant Trust, the nation’s first plant conservation organization and the only one solely focused on New England’s native plants, announces “Tales from the Field: A Botany Story Slam,” on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Garden in the Woods, 180 Hemenway Road. The audience will be encouraged to interact with the storytellers and cast a vote for their favorite tale. Featured storytellers, who include botanists, horticulturalists, and farmers, will share the wild places they’ve been and the unusual experiences they’ve had in pursuit of scientific knowledge. Tickets are $30 members, $36 nonmembers, and can be purchased at www.NativePlantTrust.org.
WESTON Many consider the Mardi Gras Indians to be the heartbeat of New Orleans, with rituals going back centuries. At “Mardi Gras Indians and Other Works,” an exhibition on view now through March 20 at the Regis College Fine Arts Center Carney Gallery, 235 Wellesley St., artist Robert Freeman captures the vibrancy of the people and traditions that transform the streets of New Orleans in performances that harken from Africa and the original tribes of America. An opening reception will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. For gallery hours and more information, go to www.regiscollege.edu/fac.
NEWTON Newton’s New Philharmonia performs Sergei Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf,” featuring a reading by Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller and led by associate conductor Jorge Soto, on Sunday, March 1, at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 848 Beacon St., Newton Centre. Tickets are $10 for students and $18 for adults, and can be purchased at www.newphil.org.
