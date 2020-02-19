CONCORD Brady Rymer and the Little Band that Could will perform two shows at the Concord Conservatory of Music on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Rymer is a former rock musician who turned his focus to family-friendly tunes when he became a father, and the show is designed to be part of the sensory-friendly musical movement, with soft lighting, calm volumes, and an atmosphere that welcomes audience members to roam around during the performance. Tickets are $20. The Concord Conservatory of Music is located at 1317 Main St. For tickets and more information, to go concordconservatory.org.

FRAMINGHAM Native Plant Trust, the nation’s first plant conservation organization and the only one solely focused on New England’s native plants, announces “Tales from the Field: A Botany Story Slam,” on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Garden in the Woods, 180 Hemenway Road. The audience will be encouraged to interact with the storytellers and cast a vote for their favorite tale. Featured storytellers, who include botanists, horticulturalists, and farmers, will share the wild places they’ve been and the unusual experiences they’ve had in pursuit of scientific knowledge. Tickets are $30 members, $36 nonmembers, and can be purchased at www.NativePlantTrust.org.