A freshman at Stonehill, Lightbody is a three-time Northeast-10 Conference Field Rookie of the Week for her prowess as a pole vaulter. The Reading High grad earned All-New England honors with her jump of 11 feet, 7.75 inches at the New England Indoor Track & Field Championships and enters this week’s NE-10 Championships as the top seed.

NATALIE SLADE

CONCORD

The 2019 Concord-Carlisle grad placed fourth among women at the Freeride Junior World Championships ski competition in Kappl, Austria. Slade earned her trip with a third-place finish at the International Freeskiers and Snowboarders Association Tour and also won the Ski the East Freeski Tour. She is also a freshman goalie on the Colorado College women’s lacrosse team.

Advertisement

PACKY WITKOWSKI

MELROSE

A 6-4 senior guard on the Coast Guard Academy men’s basketball team, Witkowski averaged 28.5 points and two assists per game while shooting 54.1 percent from the field in victories over MIT (108-93) and Clark (80-64). Witkowski, who prepped at Avon Old Farms in Connecticut, was a blistering 71 percent (13 of 18) from beyond the arc in the two wins.