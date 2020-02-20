She ranks first in free-throw percentage (81.4), fifth in steals (210), six in assists (351), and seventh in free throws (307). Her 1,178 points are 15th all-time and her free-throw percentage of 86.2 in 2011-12 is a single-season school record.

Praised for her will to win by longtime Clark coach Pat Glispin, the Hull High graduate is in the top 10 in several program career categories.

A four-year starter at point guard and three-year captain for the Clark University women’s basketball team, Ashleigh Condon took pride in her court leadership, always striving to raise her game to the next level.

“I will always appreciate the faith coach Glispin had in me, and it’s always fun to catch up with her and my former teammates at alumni games,” said Condon, who was a three-sport athlete at Hull.

Now a senior international program consultant at Explorica, which offers travel opportunities for educators and school and community groups, the 28-year-old Condon resides in South Boston.

She plays in two women’s adult basketball leagues and in a flag football league, the latter with her twin brother, Mike, who was also a basketball captain at Hull High.

Condon praised Hull High girls’ basketball coach Liz Londergan for “stressing resiliency when the odds were stacked against us.’’

A former assistant women’s basketball coach at Endicott College, Condon temporarily relocated to Queensland, Australia, where she earned a master’s degree at Bond University in 2017. She was also a sports graduate assistant at Somerset College in Queensland.

During that time, she played on a semi-pro team, the Gold Coast Rollers, that gave Condon the opportunity to travel throughout northeast Australia.

“Sports has kept me competitive and resilient, and helped me develop as a self-starter, a team player, and a leader,” who dedicated this story to her grandmother, Rita Bernhard, who died earlier this month.

