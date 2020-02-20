Burlington Police K-9 Havoc served his last shift on Feb. 15 after 10 years with the department. Havoc was picked at 10-months-old from a number of other dogs at Connecticut Canine Services. During his time with the Police Department, Havoc received national certifications as a patrol and narcotics detection K-9. He was also a longtime member of the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council Regional Response Team’s K-9 Unit. For the next chapter of his life, Havoc will live with his handler, Officer Joseph Papsedero, and his family.

Malden Catholic High School will hold an art gallery reception featuring artist José Estrela on Feb. 28 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Fourteen original digital art pieces by the native of Azores, Portugal, will be on display in the Girls Program Hub Gallery. The event is free and open to all. Malden Catholic High School is located at 99 Crystal St.

Registration is open for the 2020 Young Company Summer Festival marking the 20th anniversary of The Young Company. The program offers theater training and goal-based learning to students in grades 1 through 12 from July 6 through Aug. 16. Greater Boston Stage Company, which hosts the program, is located at 395 Main St., in Stoneham. For more information and to register, visit www.greaterbostonstage.org . Those who register before March 1, will receive a $25 discount with code EBSF20.

SOUTH

Learn about the natural gardens of southeastern Massachusetts by attending a Marion Natural History Museum program highlighting wildflowers of the region from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on March 4. Plant enthusiast Martha “Mike” Schroeder will share a slideshow of wildflowers thought to have existed since before the arrival of the Europeans. The museum is located on the second floor of 8 Spring St. The program is free, but advance registration is strongly recommended. Register by e-mailing director@marionmuseum.org or call the museum and leave a message at 508-748-2098.

Prepare for spring cleaning at the Duxbury Free Library, 77 Alden St., with a wellness event on Tuesday, March 3, at 6:30 p.m. in the Merry Room. Organizing coach Lisa Dooley will explain her secret to organization — and it doesn’t involve bins, matching folders, or alphabetizing. Dooley believes the root of disorganization is an individual’s or organization’s misuse of space or time. Listen to her presentation about her debut book “More Space, More Time: More Joy! Organizing Your Best Life.” Register by visiting duxburyfreelibrary.org or by calling the library at 781-934-2721.

Practice mindfulness with a workshop taught by Marcy Venezia of Glee Works on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 6:30 p.m. inside of the Bridgewater Public Library, 15 South St. According to Venezia, evaluating mind-sets, physiology, and spiritual practices may help reduce symptoms of depression. She hopes to cultivate moments of hope and relaxation. The event is open to the public.

WEST

Beginning Feb. 26, the Goodnow Library in Sudbury will hold Well & Wise Workshops for people 55 and older. These free workshops will discuss how to live well, remain in charge, and make the most out of these years. In addition, professional speakers will address keeping housing safe and affordable, ensuring people stay connected, maximizing health and independence, ensuring their financial affairs are in order, and making sure that their transition plans are thought out and communicated. The workshops will run on Wednesdays from 1 to 2:30 p.m. through March 25. To register, call the Metro Community Development Corporation at 508-658-0880. Goodnow Library is located at 21 Concord Road, and the workshops will be held in the library’s conference room. This program is supported by The Sudbury Senior Center and The Board of Health Social Worker.

On Feb. 27, Tenacre Country Day School in Wellesley will host a community blood drive at Tenacre’s Wells Playhouse, 78 Benvenue St., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cosponsored by the American Red Cross, the blood drive is open to the public and appointments and walk-ins are welcome. All donors will be given canteen snack items and homemade cookies. To make an appointment, contact the American Red Cross at 1-800-RED CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org.

Engage in a community interfaith discussion at the Islamic Center of Boston in Wayland on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 3 to 5 p.m. There will be a presentation and discussion on “One Nation, Indivisible-Seeking Liberty and Justice from the Pulpit to the Streets,” a book compiled of multiple interfaith writings by various authors. Book editor Dr. Celene Ibrahim will host a Q&A and small group discussions, reflecting her commitment to robust and informed communication across religious and philosophical differences. To RSVP or ask questions, please e-mail bookclub@icbwayland.org.

