Lawrence General Hospital recently concluded its search for a new president and chief executive officer when it named Deborah J. Wilson to the position.

Wilson, a senior executive of the hospital for the past nine years, had been serving as acting CEO since last October, when Dianne Anderson stepped down after 10 years as president and CEO of the independent nonprofit hospital.

The hospital’s board of trustees chose Wilson for the permanent appointment after a four-month search, assisted by a national health care recruiting firm and an executive development and evaluation consultant, according to Ben French, a spokesman for Lawrence General.