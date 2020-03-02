The Peabody Education Foundation has found a way to honor the memory of the city’s late school superintendent Cara E. Murtagh, who died suddenly last Nov. 29 at the age of 44.

The nonprofit announced recently it had established a permanent scholarship fund in Murtagh’s name, according to the group’s president, David Gravel. Starting this year, the fund will award an annual $2,500 scholarship to a Peabody Veterans Memorial High School senior who has an interest in pursuing a career in education and meets other criteria such as being in good academic standing and being engaged in the community.

Murtagh, a Peabody resident, was a longtime member of the board of the foundation, which annually distributes grants to teachers in the Peabody schools for initiatives that would not ordinarily be funded in the budget.