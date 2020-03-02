Somerville residents have a chance to hear an update on the city’s high school building project at a community meeting on March 16.

The session, set for 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the high school cafeteria, is intended primarily for those who live or work near the construction site, but is open to all. Representatives of the City Council, the School Committee, the High School Building Committee, and the city’s Infrastructure and Asset Management Department will be present to discuss the progress of the project and remaining work to be done.

The presentation will focus on logistics plans and anticipated impacts of construction over the next several months.