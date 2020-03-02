Somerville residents have a chance to hear an update on the city’s high school building project at a community meeting on March 16.
The session, set for 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the high school cafeteria, is intended primarily for those who live or work near the construction site, but is open to all. Representatives of the City Council, the School Committee, the High School Building Committee, and the city’s Infrastructure and Asset Management Department will be present to discuss the progress of the project and remaining work to be done.
The presentation will focus on logistics plans and anticipated impacts of construction over the next several months.
Begun in April 2018, the $256 million project involves the renovation and expansion of the existing high school on the city’s Central Hill campus.
The project, funded with the help of a $120 million grant from the Massachusetts School Building Authority, also will provide a new auditorium, a renovated field house, and a new turf field.
The new and renovated high school building will be open and fully occupied for the 2020-21 school year. The grounds, including the athletic field, will be open for the 2021-22 school year.
