Needham is getting some help from students at Babson College in assessing how well the town’s economy is doing.

Through an arrangement between the town and the college, a team of six students from Babson’s Management Consulting Field Experience program recently launched an in-depth study of Needham’s business community to assist the town in measuring the performance of the local economy.

To prepare the “economic scorecard,” the Babson consultant team — five undergraduates and one graduate student — is collaborating with the Needham Council of Economic Advisors and the town’s Finance and Planning and Community Development departments.